May 13, 2020 / 06:15AM GMT
Presentation
May 13, 2020 / 06:15AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hiroshi Mikitani
Rakuten, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, President & CEO
* Kenji Hirose
Rakuten, Inc. - Group Executive VP & CFO
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
Good afternoon, and thank you for waiting, and welcome to Rakuten's first quarter financial results meeting. Due to COVID-19, pandemic, we decided to have this meeting for both media investors and analysts as a countermeasure against the COVID-19. Hope that you would kindly understand the situation.
At 15:00, the latest -- the short financial results were disclosed. You can check the file with presentation documents from our corporate sites page for investors.
Now let me introduce the speakers first. Hiroshi Mikitani.
Hiroshi Mikitani - Rakuten, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, President & CEO
Good afternoon.
Unidentified Company Representative -
Kenji
Q1 2020 Rakuten Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 13, 2020 / 06:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...