May 13, 2021 / 06:15AM GMT
Presentation
May 13, 2021 / 06:15AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Kazunori Takeda
Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Executive VP & President of Commerce Company
* Noriaki Komori
Rakuten Group, Inc. - Vice President of Commerce Company(Logistics Business)
* Masayuki Hosaka
Rakuten Group, Inc. - Vice Chairman, President of Rakuten Card Co., Ltd.
* Hiroyuki Nagai
Rakuten Bank, Ltd - President
* Yuji Kusunoki
Rakuten Securities, Inc. - President
* Yuzo Hashiya
Rakuten Insurance Holdings Co., Ltd. - President
* Koichi Nakamura
Rakuten Payment Inc. - President
* Yoshihisa Yamada
Rakuten Mobile, Inc. - President
* Tareq Amin
Rakuten Mobile, Inc. - Group Executive VP & CTO
* Naho Kono
Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Managing Executive Officer, CMO
* Makoto Arima
Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Executive VP & CRO, President of Ad & Marketing Company
* Kenji Hirose
Rakuten
Q1 2021 Rakuten Group Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 13, 2021 / 06:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...