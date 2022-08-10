Q2 2022 Rakuten Group Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 06:15AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 10, 2022 / 06:15AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hiroshi Mikitani

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, President & CEO

* Kazunori Takeda

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Executive VP and President of Commerce, Ad & Marketing Company

* Kyoko Altman

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Executive Officer & GM of IR Department

* Tareq Amin

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group EVP



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Mitsunobu Tsuruo

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Neale Anderson

HSBC, Research Division - Head of Telecoms Research, Asia Pacific

* Takahiro Kazahaya

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Yoshitaka Nagao

BofA Securities, Research Division - Lead Analyst

* Utai Hatani



=====================

Kyoko Altman - Rakuten Group, Inc. - Executive Officer & GM of IR Department



Good