May 12, 2023 / 06:15AM GMT
Presentation
May 12, 2023 / 06:15AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hiroshi Mikitani
Rakuten Group, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, President & CEO
* Kazunori Takeda
Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Executive VP, President of Commerce, Ad & Marketing Company and Director
* Tareq Amin
Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group EVP
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Neale Anderson
HSBC, Research Division - Head of Telecoms Research, Asia Pacific
* Oliver James Gray Matthew
CLSA Limited, Research Division - Head of Consumer, Japan and Korea
* Yoshitaka Nagao
BofA Securities, Research Division - Lead Analyst
* Utai Hatani
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for making yourselves available today. We now would like to start the Rakuten 2023 First Quarter Financial Results Meeting. We have disclosed the latest
Q1 2023 Rakuten Group Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 12, 2023 / 06:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...