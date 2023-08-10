Q2 2023 Rakuten Group Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 06:15AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 10, 2023 / 06:15AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hiroshi Mikitani

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, President & CEO



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Rakuten Group's 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Meeting. We have disclosed the latest consolidated financial reports at 3:00 p.m. today, and you can view this data on our corporate website page for investors along with the presentation documents used in this meeting. Mikitani will give a presentation. Miki, please go ahead.



Hiroshi Mikitani - Rakuten Group, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, President & CEO



Hello, ladies and gentlemen, (inaudible) I would like to offer a 2023 locked on the second quarter consolidated financial results announcement. So we would like to start the session. Thank you for coming. So today, for myself, I would like to go through the summary. The overall will be reported for myself. And then by segment by segment, the performance of the