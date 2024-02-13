Q3 2024 Ge Power India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the earnings conference call of GE Power India Limited in respect of its financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Prashant Jain, Managing Director, GE Power India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Prashant Jain - Ge Power India Ltd - MD



Thank you, and very good evening to you all. And thank you for joining the discussion on our financial and operational performance for the third quarter and nine months ended financial year 2024.



For this call, I welcome my team, who is joining me to answer your queries. I have to use to Yogesh Gupta, the CFO; Mr. Roshan Singh, Head Sales of FGDs and Emissions; Mr. Raj Raman, Executive Projects; and Mr. Kalpesh, the hydro business Country Finance Officer.



I would start with the global economy. Looking back at 2023, the global power demand growth saw a notable deceleration standing at 2%. This slowdown was