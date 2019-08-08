Q2 2019 Rakuten Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 07:10AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 08, 2019 / 07:10AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hiroshi Mikitani

Rakuten, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, President & CEO

* Kenji Hirose

Rakuten, Inc. - Group Executive VP & CFO



=====================

Operator



Thank you for waiting, ladies and gentlemen. I want to now begin Rakuten's 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Meeting for Investors and Analysts. First, I would like to introduce who is here with us, Mr. Mikitani, Kenji Hirose, Masayuki Hosaka, Yoshihisa Yamada, Tareq Amin. That will be the people in the front row. And the second row, from your left, Hyakuno Kentaro, Yasufumi Hirai, Makoto Arima, Kazunori Takeda, Hiroshi Takasawa. In the third row, from your left, Koichi Nakamura and Noriaki Komori. These 12 executives will be present and available for questions at the end of the presentation



Now over to you, Mr. Mikitani.



Hiroshi Mikitani - Rakuten, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, President & CEO



Good afternoon, and thank