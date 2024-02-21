Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly by Over 400%

Insights from the Latest 13F Filing Reveal Significant Portfolio Adjustments

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), the esteemed founder of Bridgewater Associates, has once again made notable changes to his investment portfolio, as revealed in the 13F filing for the fourth quarter of 2023. Dalio, who began his investment firm in a modest New York apartment, has grown Bridgewater into a powerhouse, recognized as the fifth most important private company in the US by Fortune Magazine. Known for his innovative approach to investing and his influence on global economic policy, Dalio's principles of radical truth and transparency have been the bedrock of Bridgewater's success. His investment strategies, designed to thrive in various economic climates, are closely watched by investors worldwide.

Summary of New Buys

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio saw the addition of 87 new stocks in the last quarter. Noteworthy new positions include:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ, Financial), with 2,750,734 shares, making up 0.54% of the portfolio and valued at $96.17 million.

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA, Financial), comprising 1,219,114 shares, or 0.17% of the portfolio, with a total value of $31.11 million.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC, Financial), with 531,798 shares, accounting for 0.15% of the portfolio and a total value of $26.18 million.

Key Position Increases

Dalio also ramped up investments in 260 stocks. Significant increases include:

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial), with an additional 255,619 shares, bringing the total to 317,586 shares. This represents a substantial 412.51% increase in share count, impacting the portfolio by 0.84%, with a total value of $185.13 million.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), with an additional 220,381 shares, bringing the total to 268,489 shares. This marks a 458.1% increase in share count, with a total value of $132.96 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The fourth quarter also saw Dalio exit 87 holdings, including:

Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial), where all 94,950 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -0.22%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO, Financial), with the liquidation of all 42,085 shares, causing a -0.13% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Furthermore, Dalio reduced his stakes in 385 stocks. The most notable reductions are:

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST, Financial) by 140,612 shares, resulting in a -16.98% decrease in shares and a -0.48% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $592.69 during the quarter and has returned 24.44% over the past 3 months and 8.91% year-to-date.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY, Financial) by 172,724 shares, leading to a -17.34% reduction in shares and a -0.45% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $445.46 during the quarter and has returned 10.47% over the past 3 months and 4.29% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio contained 742 stocks. The top holdings included 5.67% in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV, Financial), 5.29% in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG, Financial), 3.81% in Procter & Gamble Co (PG, Financial), 2.64% in Coca-Cola Co (KO, Financial), and 2.54% in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST). The investments are predominantly concentrated across 11 industries, reflecting a diversified approach to asset allocation.

