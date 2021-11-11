Nov 11, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Nov 11, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hiroshi Mikitani
Rakuten Group, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, President & CEO
* Kazunori Takeda
Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Executive VP & President of Commerce Company
* Kenji Hirose
Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Executive VP & CFO
* Kyoko Altman
Rakuten Group, Inc. - Executive Officer & GM of IR Department
* Masayuki Hosaka
Rakuten Group, Inc. - Executive Vice Chairman
* Tareq Amin
Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Executive VP & CTO
* Yoshihisa Yamada
Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Executive VP, Mobile Segment Leader and President of Communications & Energy Company
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Mitsunobu Tsuruo
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Neale Anderson
HSBC, Research Division - Head of Telecoms Research, Asia Pacific
* Oliver James Gray Matthew
Q3 2021 Rakuten Group Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 11, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...