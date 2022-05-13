May 13, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation
May 13, 2022 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hiroshi Mikitani
Rakuten Group, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, President & CEO
* Kazunori Takeda
Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Executive VP and President of Commerce, Ad & Marketing Company
* Kentaro Hyakuno
Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Executive VP, COO & Director
* Naho Kono
Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Executive VP & CMO
* Tareq Amin
Rakuten Group, Inc. - Representative Director and CEO of Rakuten Mobile, Inc.
* Shunsuke Yazawa
Rakuten Group, Inc. - Representative Director and President of Rakuten Mobile, Inc.
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Hiroko K. Sato
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Mitsunobu Tsuruo
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Oliver James Gray Matthew
CLSA Limited, Research Division - Head of Consumer, Japan and Korea
* Yoshitaka
Q1 2022 Rakuten Group Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 13, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...