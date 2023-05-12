Q1 2023 Rakuten Group Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 12, 2023 / 06:15AM GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

Hiroshi Mikitani

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, President & CEO

Kazunori Takeda

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Executive VP, President of Commerce, Ad & Marketing Company and Director

Tareq Amin

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group EVP



Conference Call Participants

Neale Anderson

HSBC, Research Division - Head of Telecoms Research, Asia Pacific

Oliver James Gray Matthew

CLSA Limited, Research Division - Head of Consumer, Japan and Korea

Yoshitaka Nagao

BofA Securities, Research Division - Lead Analyst

Utai Hatani



Unidentified Company Representative



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for making yourselves available today. We now would like to start the Rakuten 2023 First Quarter Financial Results Meeting. We have disclosed the latest