Q3 2023 Rakuten Group Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 06:15AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 09, 2023 / 06:15AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Hiroshi Mikitani

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, President & CEO

* Kazunori Takeda

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Executive VP, President of Commerce & Marketing and Director

* Kenji Hirose

Rakuten Group, Inc. - Group Executive VP, CFO & Director



Conference Call Participants

* Mitsunobu Tsuruo

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Neale Anderson

HSBC, Research Division - Head of Telecoms Research, Asia Pacific

* Yoshie Fujimoto

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Operator



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Rakuten Group's 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results Meeting. We have disclosed the latest consolidated financial report at 3:00 p.m. today. You can view this data on our corporate website page for investors along