Jun 17, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Net Zero Launch Investors and Analysts Panel. My name is Seth, and I will be your operator. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand the floor over to Isabel Green to begin. Please go ahead, Isabel.
Isabel Green - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc - Head of IR
Thank you very much, Seth. And good morning, and good afternoon, everyone. So I'm Isabel Green, Head of Investor Relations, and thank you for joining our net zero pathway roundtable event today. Firstly, apologies for the late change for the conference call format. And for anybody who hasn't already accessed the slides, they are available on our website for you to download. And we will start with a short introduction by our CEO, Warren East, which we'll refer to those slides. We'll follow that with a Q&A session, and we have a panel of our senior managers from across our business with us today. So we very much look forward to receiving your questions at the end.
So now I'll hand over to Warren. Thank you very much.
Warren D.A. East -
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Net Zero Round Table Event (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 17, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...