Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 28, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Isabel Green - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc - Head of IR



Hello, and welcome, everyone, to our 2023 Capital Markets Day. I'm Isabel Green, Head of Investor Relations, and I am delighted to welcome all of you to our event today. Before we begin, I have a few notices to share. Firstly, Q&A. There's a lot of you here, so no more than 2 questions each. And please use your press to talk microphones, which are in your seats so that everyone online can hear you. For those of you online, you can submit your questions on the Q&A box. My team and I are also available after the event if you want to e-mail us.



Secondly, there are no practice fire alarms scheduled here today. So if you hear an alarm, leave the room by your nearest available emergency exit. And finally, please take note of our safe harbor statement.



The forward-looking statements we make today are subject to the usual risks and uncertainties. Further details can be found in the Risk section of our latest annual report. Thank you. We will now begin.



(presentation)



Tufan Erginbilgic - Rolls