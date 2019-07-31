Q3 2019 Real Matters Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Kenzie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Real Matters Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



Lyne Fisher, Vice President of Investor Relations and Marketing, please go ahead.



Lyne Beauregard Fisher - Real Matters Inc. - VP of IR and Marketing



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Real Matters' financial results conference call for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. With me today are Real Matters' Chief Executive Officer, Jason Smith; and Chief Financial Officer, Bill Herman.



This morning, before market open, we issued a news release announcing our Q3 results for fiscal 2019 for the 3- and 9-month periods ending June 30, 2019. The release, accompanying slide presentation as well as the financial statements and MD&A are posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at realmatters.com.



During the call, we may make certain forward-looking statements, which reflect the current