Real Matters Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Blaine Hobson - Real Matters Inc. - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



I've got to find my glasses or this is going to be a really bad event. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Real Matters Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. I'm Blaine Hobson, the Chair of the Board of Directors of Real Matters. I will act as Chair of this meeting. And this meeting is now called to order.



I'd like to extend a warm welcome to our shareholders present with us this morning as well as those joining by webcast. Present with us today from the company's Board of Directors are Garry Foster, Lisa Melchior, Peter Vukanovich, and Jason Smith, who is also the company's Chief Executive Officer.



And from the management team, we are joined by President and Chief Operating Officer, Brian Lang, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, William Herman. Also joining us today is Jay Greenspoon, General Counsel and Secretary for Real Matters. Jay will act as secretary of the meeting and Christopher de Lima and Rebecca Prentice, representatives of TSX Trust company, the company's