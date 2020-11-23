Real Matters Inc Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Nov 23, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Lyne Beauregard Fisher - Real Matters Inc. - VP of IR & Marketing



Good morning, and welcome to Real Matters Virtual Investor Day. My name is Lyne Beauregard, and I'm Vice President of Investor Relations and Marketing at Real Matters. Thank you for joining us today. We have a great event planned for you.



Due to the virtual nature of our event, today's format will be a little bit different than our last Investor Day. Over the course of the next 1.5 hours, you'll be seeing presentations by members of our senior executive team as we lay out our strategy and performance objectives for the next 5 years.



While the slides will be displayed on screen, you can also download the deck from the Investor Relations section of our website at realmatters.com. After the presentations, you should expect a brief pause as we switch over to the live Q&A.



Joining us for the question period are Executive Chairman, Jason Smith; Chief Executive Officer, Brian Lang; Chief Financial Officer, Bill Herman; and Executive Vice President, Loren Cooke.



(Operator Instructions)



Please