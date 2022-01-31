Real Matters Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jan 31, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Jason Smith - Real Matters Inc. - Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Real Matters Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. I am Jason Smith, the Executive Chairman of Real Matters. I will act as Chair of the meeting. This meeting is now called to order.



I would like to extend a warm welcome to our shareholders, duly appointed proxy holders, and guests joining virtually. From the management team, I am joined by Brian Lang, our Chief Executive Officer; William Herman, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Lyne Beauregard, our Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; and Jay Greenspoon, our General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Jay will act as Secretary of today's meeting, and Jennifer Huff of Broadridge will act as Scrutineer for today's meeting.



The agenda for this meeting is visible to those attending through the virtual meeting web portal. After the conclusion of the formal portion of the meeting, Brian Lang will provide a short presentation, and then the company's management will answer questions from shareholders