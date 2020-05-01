May 01, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Reliance Worldwide Corporation Trading Update. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Heath Sharp, CEO. Please go ahead.



Heath Sharp - Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited - Group CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this morning's update call. We've released several updates recently, and I thought today provided a good opportunity for me to talk through what we were seeing in each of our regions and to provide a little more color. Phil tells me that you're all sick of hearing his voice that it's about time I got back on the line to chat. So hopefully, this will be a useful call.



I'm joined on the call today by Andrew Johnson, our interim group CFO; and Phil King, our group IR Director. Let me now cover off some of the key items from this morning's update.



In Australia, we are going to be reducing our manufacturing operations from 5 days a week to 4 days a week from mid-May. While demand has been steady and all our distributors have