Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Sep 30, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Heath Sharp - Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited - Group CEO, MD & Director



Hello, everybody, and welcome to our 2020 Investor Day. Of course, we had hoped to host you all here in Atlanta this year, but not to be. Nonetheless, we will do our very best to make this an informative and useful session for you today.



Before we get into it, a couple of words on the logistics before we start. We'll be splitting this session this morning into 2 halves with the Q&A at the end of each half. (Operator Instructions) Phil King will be aggregating the questions and moderating the -- both of the Q&A sessions.



We will do our best to keep the session as tight as possible today. We certainly appreciate this is a tough format. You're on the other side of the screen. A couple of hours in, it's going to start to feel like a long time. We'll keep it as tight and as punchy as we can. We will break halfway through, so you can rest your eyes and ears and more importantly, get a fresh cup of coffee. We will be done by 11:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard time.



We are recording this