Oct 28, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

William Stuart Crosby - Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Stuart Crosby. As Chairman of Directors, I welcome all shareholders and guests to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited. I begin by acknowledging traditional owners of lands on which we meet, and pay my respects to their elders, past, present and future. In response to government restrictions and the potential health risks arising from COVID-19 pandemic, the Board determined to hold this year's annual general meeting virtually. We very much appreciate your understanding at this challenging time, and thank you for joining.



I would like to introduce my fellow directors who have all joined online from various locations: Heath Sharp, our group Chief Executive Officer; Christine Bartlett; Ross Dobinson; Russell Chenu; Sharon McCrohan; and Ian Rowden. Also present are Andrew Johnson, group Chief Financial Officer; Sandra Mulrain, General Counsel; David Neufeld, Company Secretary; and Phil King from Investor Relations.

