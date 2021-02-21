Feb 21, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Heath Sharp - Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited - Group CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to RWC's First Half 2021 Results Presentation. This is Heath Sharp, CEO of RWC. And with me this morning is Andrew Johnson, our Group CFO. We are joining you from our head office here in Atlanta in the U.S.



A few words on logistics before we start. Normally, of course, we'd be down in Australia. Unfortunately, COVID continued to make that difficult. So once again, we are doing all of our results activities remotely.



We have people joining the call this morning by both webcast and telephone. And you'll have the opportunity if you're joining by webcast to ask questions as we go by typing them into the site. We will hit those questions at the end of the presentation and Q&A. Those of you joining by