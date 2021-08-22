Aug 22, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the RWC FY '21 Results Announcement Conference Call.



Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Heath Sharp, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Heath Sharp - Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited - Group CEO, MD & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to RWC's financial results presentation for the year ended 30 June 2021.



This is Heath Sharp, CEO of RWC. I'm joined here today in Atlanta by Andrew Johnson, our group CFO.



We are webcasting this call, and we have also people joining via the audio conference facility. We will take questions at the end of the presentation. (Operator Instructions)



So let's get started. I'll begin on Slide 4 and provide overview comments on the year.



In short, it has been a record year for RWC. We achieved exceptionally strong revenue growth across all 3 segments and a significant uplift in earnings. In constant currency terms, Americas sales were up 27% for the