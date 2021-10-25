Oct 25, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Thank you. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call today. This is Heath Sharp, CEO of RWC. Joining me here in Atlanta are Sean McClenaghan, CEO of our Americas region; and Andrew Johnson, Group CFO. We have released 2 announcements this morning. The first of these highlights the acquisition of EZ-FLO International. The second is our first quarter trading update. We'll begin today with a presentation about EZ-FLO and then move to our trading update. We will take questions on both of these topics at the end of the presentation.



I'll start proceedings with an overview of the EZ-FLO acquisition. Sean will talk through the business in more detail, the opportunities we see for it and the integration