Oct 27, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT
William Stuart Crosby - Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Stuart Crosby. As Chair of Directors, I welcome all shareholders and guests to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited. As was the case last year, and for reasons I'm sure everyone understands, we are meeting virtually. Thank you for joining us.
I am on the lands of the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation, who we have people participating from a broad range of other places, not just in Australia, but around the world. I acknowledge the traditional owners of all the lands on which we made and pay my respects to their elders.
I would like to introduce my fellow directors who have all joined online from various locations: Heath Sharp, our Group Chief Executive Officer; Christine Bartlett; Russell Chenu; Darlene Knight; Sharon McCrohan; and Ian Rowden. Also present from RWC are Andrew Johnson, our Chief Financial Officer; Sandra Hall-Mulrain, our General Counsel; David Neufeld, our Company Secretary; and Phil
