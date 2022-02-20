Feb 20, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the RWC's FY '22 Half Year Earnings Announcement Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Heath Sharp, Group CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Heath Sharp - Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited - Group CEO, MD & Director



Hello, everyone, and welcome to RWC's FY '22 First Half Earnings Announcement. This is Heath Sharp, CEO of RWC. And with me today is Andrew Johnson, our Group CFO. We're coming to you once again from Atlanta in the U.S. We had hoped to be in Australia at this time. But unfortunately, Australia's borders didn't quite open up in time to allow Andrew to visit. We are optimistic that we will get to Australia in the near term.



Before we get underway, I want to remind everyone that this is the first time we have reported our results in U.S. dollars. This follows the change in presentation currency we made with effect from July 1, 2021. All dollar references are in U.S. dollars unless we state otherwise, in this presentation.



