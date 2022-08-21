Aug 21, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the RWC full year's earnings call conference call. Teleconference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Heath Sharp, the Group CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Heath Sharp - Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to RWC's FY '22 Full Year Earnings Call. This is Heath Sharp, and joining me today is Andrew Johnson, our Chief Financial Officer. We are pleased to be here in Melbourne, Australia, presenting our results for the first time in 2.5 years. Once we've made our remarks, we will take questions from those joining via the conference call followed by those on the webcast.



Let's start on Slide 4 and reflect on our financial performance for the year. At the start of the year, there were 3 big questions for FY '22: First, could we achieve the pricing outcomes which would fully offset inflation? Could we build on the strong step-up in growth we saw in '21, particularly in the Americas? And three, could we execute given the supply chain