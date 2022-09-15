Sep 15, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Heath Sharp - Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Okay. So welcome, everybody. We thought we kicked off a little earlier, give us a little bit more time for the inevitable Q&A later in the session. Thanks very much, everyone, for traveling to spend some time with us today. I know it's not easy to get to Atlanta from -- certainly from the East Coast of Australia. So I'm grateful for you taking the time, making the effort. And it is really good to be back together face-to-face after a few years of trying to do this by Zoom, and I think we're all Zoomed out. So thanks very much. I really appreciate it.
So let's get straight into it. I think you met or were able to catch up with all these folks last night. This is who's presenting today. The one point -- I'm not going to go through the names again. But the point I would make is we're not covering Asia Pac today. We're going to focus on the Americas and EMEA.
So -- and we've got people from those two regions here today as well as people from our group or our corporate function. So this is the agenda. Today, for
Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd Investor Day Transcript
Sep 15, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...