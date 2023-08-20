Aug 20, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to RWC's 2023 full year earnings call. This is Heath Sharp, CEO of RWC. Joining me here in Melbourne today is our CFO, Andrew Johnson. We will make a short presentation to discuss the results. We'll then take questions from those on the conference call and also those joining via the webcast.



I will start on Slide 3 with some overview remarks. Overall, we are pleased with how we finished FY '23. The world feels like a very different place to what it was when we set our FY '23 plan well over a year ago. This time last year, the market was up greater than 10%. Now, it feels like it's down 5% to 10% to 15% or even more. In that light, our final result with 9% constant