Full Year 2018 Relx PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Anthony John Habgood - RELX PLC - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to RELX's 2018 Results Presentation. Thank you all very much for coming, and for those of you listening on our webcast, thank you for joining us.



2018 was an eventful year for us. We spent almost GBP 1 billion on 9 acquisitions during the year, the largest 2 of which were important moves in our highly successful and growing Risk & Business Analytics group.



In September, we completed the corporate simplification process, the first stage of which we accomplished in 2015. Back then, just to remind you, we simplified our structure by combining all of our assets below the 2 parent companies into a single group entity and eliminating parent company cross-shareholdings.



We also moved all share listings to an equalization ratio of 1:1, fully aligned our boards and produced consolidated results for the first time. In 2018, we moved to a single parent structure, RELX PLC. And with an over 99% vote in favor, both in the U.K. and in the Netherlands at shareholder meetings in June, we had quite