Half Year 2019 Relx PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Anthony John Habgood - RELX PLC - Non-Executive Chairman



So good morning, everybody, and welcome to RELX 2019 Interim Presentation. Thank you for coming. And for those of you who are listening to the webcast, thank you for joining us. I'm pleased to be able to say that RELX is continuing it's positive overall development this year with good revenue and profit growth. This was also reflected during the period in our high cash flow conversion and our strong first half earnings growth. Adjusted cash flow conversion was 94%, a high level for the half year. And as you all have seen, adjusted earnings per share grew 12% in sterling and as I said, a strong 8% in constant currency. We've announced an increase in the interim dividend of 10% to 13.6p per share, and those shareholders on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange will receive an increase in the euro dividend of about 7%, depending, of course, on the precise exchange rate on the day.



Our overall strategy of focusing on organic development supplemented by selective acquisitions, of targeted data, analytics and Exhibitions assets is continuing to bear fruit