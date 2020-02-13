Full Year 2019 Relx PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Anthony John Habgood - RELX PLC - Non-Executive Chairman



So good morning, everybody, and welcome to our 2019 results presentation. Thank you for coming in. And those of you on our webcast, thank you for joining us.



2019 was another good year for the company with a 4% underlying revenue growth, converting into 7% constant currency EPS growth and 5% sterling revenue growth converting into 10% sterling adjusted earnings per share.



As you know, we are proposing a 9% increase in full year dividend to 45.7p, and we also again had good cash flow conversion at 96%.



We continued in the year to build on our strong ESG performance, and this was again recognized in the high ratings given to us by several external agencies. To cite just 2 of them, we were ranked second in the S&P Global 1200 by CSRHUB for ESG, and we retained our AAA ESG rating with MSCI.



On a more personal note, we also announced this morning that after over 10 years as Chair, I have decided to retire from the board when a successor has been appointed. A comprehensive search process is now underway, led by