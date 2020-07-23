Half Year 2020 Relx PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Anthony John Habgood - RELX Group plc - Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome, and thank you for joining our 2020 interim presentation, which, for the first time for RELX, is by webcast.



Despite the challenging environment from around mid-March onwards, we have continued to pursue our strategic priorities successfully. Our 3 largest business areas, STM, Risk and Legal, together grew Sterling revenue and adjusted operating profit. And all 3 individually grew both underlying revenue and underlying adjusted operating profits.



The whole organization responded extraordinarily well and rose to the challenge of maintaining high levels of customer service