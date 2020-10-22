Q3 2020 Relx PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the RELX trading update call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded today. And I would now like to hand over the conference to your speaker, Nick Luff. Please go ahead.



Nicholas Lawrence Luff - RELX PLC - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you, Sarah. Good morning, everybody. I'm Nick Luff, CFO of RELX, and with me this morning is Colin Tennant, our Head of Investor Relations. I will make an initial introduction, and then we will take your questions.



As you've seen from the statement this morning, our 3 largest business areas, STM, Risk and Legal, have continued to see a gradual improvement in underlying revenue growth rates since the end of the first half, and the full year outlook for these 3 businesses is unchanged. Exhibitions has been significantly impacted by COVID-19, of course, and we now have much greater visibility on the impact on the full year results for 2020. Our operating cash conversion remains strong, and we've continued to make selective acquisitions