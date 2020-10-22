Oct 22, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the RELX trading update call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded today. And I would now like to hand over the conference to your speaker, Nick Luff. Please go ahead.
Nicholas Lawrence Luff - RELX PLC - CFO & Executive Director
Thank you, Sarah. Good morning, everybody. I'm Nick Luff, CFO of RELX, and with me this morning is Colin Tennant, our Head of Investor Relations. I will make an initial introduction, and then we will take your questions.
As you've seen from the statement this morning, our 3 largest business areas, STM, Risk and Legal, have continued to see a gradual improvement in underlying revenue growth rates since the end of the first half, and the full year outlook for these 3 businesses is unchanged. Exhibitions has been significantly impacted by COVID-19, of course, and we now have much greater visibility on the impact on the full year results for 2020. Our operating cash conversion remains strong, and we've continued to make selective acquisitions
Q3 2020 Relx PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript
Oct 22, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...