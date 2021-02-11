Full Year 2020 Relx PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Anthony John Habgood - RELX PLC - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining RELX's 2021 results presentation ,which like the interims this year is by audiocast. In what turns out to have been a truly extraordinary year, the whole organization rose to the challenge of maintaining high levels of customer service in hugely changed working conditions, reflecting the quality and dedication of our staff around the world. And throughout, we continue consistently to pursue our strategic priorities, delivering growth in revenue, adjusted operating profit and cash across our 3 largest business areas. I hope you will agree with me that this is a good result in what is now about 95% of the revenues of the company. Our Exhibitions business was hit hard by