Q3 2021 Relx PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2021

Nicholas Lawrence Luff - RELX PLC - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us today. As you may have seen from our press release in the first 9 months of 2021, RELX delivered underlying revenue growth of 6%. Based on the improved performance across the company, we now expect full year underlying growth rates in revenue and an adjusted operating profit as well as constant currency growth in adjusted earnings per share to be above historical trends.



Turning to the performance of each business area. In Risk, underlying revenue growth was 10%. In Business Services, which represents nearly 45% of the divisional total, double-digit revenue growth was driven by strong demand across all market segments. In fraud and identity, our