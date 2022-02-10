Feb 10, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 10, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Erik Engstrom
RELX PLC - CEO & Executive Director
* Nicholas Lawrence Luff
RELX PLC - CFO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Adam Ian Berlin
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Equity Research Analyst
* Katherine Tait
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Associate
* Matthew John Walker
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Matti Littunen
Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Nicholas Michael Edward Dempsey
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Rajesh Kumar
HSBC, Research Division - Analyst
* Sami Kassab
BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division - Media Research Director, Co-Head of the European Media Team & Analyst of Media
* Sarah Simon
Joh.
Full Year 2021 Relx PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 10, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...