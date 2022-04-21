Apr 21, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
Paul Ashton Walker - RELX PLC - Independent Chairman of the Board
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to you all. Thank you for taking the time to join this audiocast. My name is Paul Walker, and I'm the Chair of the RELX Board.
Before turning to the performance of the business, I would like to say a few words regarding some changes to the Board following the Annual General Meeting, which took place this morning. Linda Sanford, Non-Exec Director of RELX PLC, has stepped down from the Board following the conclusion of this morning's meeting, having served on the board for over 9 years. I'd like to thank Linda for her exceptional service to RELX, her support and her advice during this period. Linda leaves RELX with our very best wishes.
We released a trading statement to the market at 7:00 this morning, and I will comment on this shortly. But firstly, I would like to comment briefly on the company's progress during 2021. As Chair of RELX PLC, I have been impressed by RELX's resilience, the strength of the company's strategy and business model and its ability to innovate and deliver value
Relx PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Apr 21, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
