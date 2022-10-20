Q3 2022 Relx PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Nicholas Lawrence Luff - RELX PLC - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. As you have seen from our press release this morning, RELX delivered underlying revenue growth of 9% in the first 9 months of 2022, up from 6% in the same period last year. As we enter the final quarter, momentum remains strong across the group, and we continue to expect full year underlying growth rates in revenue and in adjusted operating profit as well as constant currency growth in adjusted earnings per share to remain above historical level trends.



Turning to the performance of each business area. In Risk, underlying revenue growth was 7%, in line with the first half and on top of the particularly strong growth of 10% that we reported in the first 9 months of last year.



In Business Services which represents around 45% of revenue, growth has remained strong, and