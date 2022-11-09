Relx PLC Investor Seminar on STM Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Kumsal Bayazit - Elsevier Inc. - CEO



Good afternoon. I'm Kumsal Bayazit, the CEO of Elsevier. I joined RELX and LexisNexis almost 20 years ago. Since then, I've had multiple operational and strategic roles in every part of the business. I have worked in risk, legal and exhibition divisions as well as RELX's corporate as Chief Strategy Officer and as Chair of the RELX Technology Forum. I've been the Chief Executive of Elsevier since early 2019.



I'm delighted to be sharing with you today how STM or Elsevier fits into RELX, whether it is (inaudible) and our financial performance. I will cover how we're executing on our strategy to continue to improve our growth trajectory.



I will also share how we deliver on our mission of helping researchers and health care professionals, advanced science and improve health outcomes.



In databases, tools and electronic reference, Maxim Khan, Cameron Ross and Josh Schoeller will give you examples of how we serve our customers with high-value decision tools in academic and government, corporate and health segments. Jill Luber, Chief Technology