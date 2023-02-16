Full Year 2022 Relx PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Erik Engstrom - RELX PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for taking the time to join us today. As you may have seen from our press release this morning, we delivered strong financial results in 2022. We made further operational and strategic progress, and we also performed well on our corporate responsibility priorities.



Underlying revenue growth was 9%. Underlying adjusted operating profit growth was 15%. Adjusted earnings per share growth was 10% at constant currencies, and we're proposing an increase in the pound sterling full year dividend of 10%.



All 4 business areas grew well, with underlying adjusted operating profit growth in line with or ahead of underlying revenue growth. So let's look at the results for each business area.



In Risk, strong fundamentals continue to drive underlying revenue growth. Underlying revenue growth was 8%, up from 7% in the first 9 months of the year, with underlying adjusted operating profit growth broadly in line with underlying revenue growth.



Business Services, which represents around 45% of