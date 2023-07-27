Half Year 2023 Relx PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the RELX Half Year Results Webcast. There will be a presentation from management followed by Q&A. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand over to CEO, Erik Engstrom, to begin. Please go ahead.



Erik Engstrom - RELX PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for taking the time to join us today. As you may have seen from our press release this morning, we delivered strong financial results in the first half, and we made further strategic and operational progress. Our improving long-term growth trajectory continues to be driven by the ongoing shift in business mix towards higher-growth analytics and decision tools that deliver enhanced value to our customers across market segments.



Underlying revenue growth was 8%. Underlying adjusted operating profit growth was 16%. Adjusted earnings per share growth was 14% at constant currencies. And we have announced an increase in the pound sterling interim dividend of 8%. All 4 business areas grew well, with underlying adjusted operating profit