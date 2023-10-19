Q3 2023 Relx PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Nicholas Lawrence Luff - RELX PLC - CFO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. As you will have seen from our press release this morning, RELX delivered underlying revenue growth of 8% in the first 9 months of 2023, in line with the first half.



Electronic revenues, which represent over 80% of the total underlying growth, was 7%. The continued recovery in face-to-face revenues more than offset print declines given the overall 8%. Our improving long-term growth trajectory continues to be driven by the ongoing shift in business mix towards higher growth analytics and decision tools that deliver enhanced value to our customers across market segments. Full year outlook remains unchanged both at the group level and for each of the 4 business areas. We continue to expect underlying growth rates in revenue and in adjusted operating profit remain above historical trends, driving another year of strong growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.



Turning to the performance of each business area. In Risk, underlying revenue growth was 8%, in line with the first