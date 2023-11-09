Relx PLC Investor Seminar on Risk - Insurance Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Mark Kelsey - RELX PLC - CEO of Risk



Good afternoon, and welcome. I'm Mark Kelsey, I'm the CEO of the Risk division. And I've had a career in RELX now for over 40 years. And I've been CEO of Risk since 2012. The last time I presented to you was 2021. And today, you'll see the continued evolution of the business since then.



Last time, the focus was on Business Services. And today, we're going to focus on our Insurance business, which will be covered by Bill Madison, CEO of Insurance, with a case study in auto insurance by Shweta Vyas and in property insurance by Cole Winans. And finally, you'll hear about our technology approach from Vijay Raghavan, and then I'll come back and run a brief Q&A.



This chart shows how Risk fits within RELX. Risk represents around 35% of RELX revenue and about 40% of the profit. Our trailing 12-month revenue to June was GBP 3.1 billion or about USD 3.7 billion. The business is already 99% electronic. And by geography, 80% of our revenues are currently from North America. And by type, you can see it's close to 40% subscriptions.



And the remainder