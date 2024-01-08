Resmed Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 08, 2024 / 10:15PM GMT

David A. Low - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hello, everyone. My name is David Low and I cover health care in Australia for JPMorgan. This afternoon, we've got Mick Farrell, CEO of ResMed. Glad to have you, Mick.



Michael J. Farrell - ResMed Inc. - CEO & Chairman



Thanks, David, and thanks, everyone, for joining us. You can read through our disclaimers on our website. And I'm here -- if you're a speed reader, then I'll move through ResMed at a glance. So ResMed is the global leader in respiratory medicine. ResMed stands for respiratory medicine. We're also the global leader in residential care. We make the smallest, the quietest, the most comfortable and most cloud connected and most intelligent therapies on the planet.



We are the global leader in digital health solutions with over 22.5 million 100% cloud-connectable medical devices, selling in over 140 countries worldwide. And we have an asset that's a lot more valuable than our $25 billion market cap, which is 16 billion nights of medical data in the cloud. We