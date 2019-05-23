May 23, 2019 / 01:05AM GMT

Kazuhiro Higashi

Resona Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO, Representative Executive Officer & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Higashi of Resona Holdings. Thank you very much for coming today to our meeting.



Although, the financial results are already announced, I would like to talk about the summary and overall strategies this morning.



Well, the previous fiscal year had a large event setup of Kansai Mirai Financial Group, which went as scheduled. But the environment surrounding financial institutions was even tougher with continued low interest rate and globally higher market volatility for us as an additional tougher environment. That was an environment for us for the last fiscal year.



Against such backdrop, as we mentioned at financial reporting as well, we took an