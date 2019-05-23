May 23, 2019 / 01:05AM GMT
Presentation
May 23, 2019 / 01:05AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Kazuhiro Higashi
Resona Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO, Representative Executive Officer & Director
=====================
Kazuhiro Higashi - Resona Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO, Representative Executive Officer & Director
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Higashi of Resona Holdings. Thank you very much for coming today to our meeting.
Although, the financial results are already announced, I would like to talk about the summary and overall strategies this morning.
Well, the previous fiscal year had a large event setup of Kansai Mirai Financial Group, which went as scheduled. But the environment surrounding financial institutions was even tougher with continued low interest rate and globally higher market volatility for us as an additional tougher environment. That was an environment for us for the last fiscal year.
Against such backdrop, as we mentioned at financial reporting as well, we took an
Full Year 2019 Resona Holdings Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 23, 2019 / 01:05AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...