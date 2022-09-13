Sep 13, 2022 - Sep 16, 2022 / NTS GMT

Lauren Megaw - Reyna Silver Corp. - IR



Well, thank you very much. You guys might be used to the taller version of the Megaws out here, but I have a genetic predisposition to silver. And at Reyna Silver, we have a focus on going after high-grade, large-scale projects, with the idea of that's how you can find something that will make money when silver is at your worst possible nightmare and big enough to survive multiple market cycles. So that when silver goes to whatever your dreams are made of, you can party all night if you choose to do so. So that's the filter that we're using. Obviously, we're going to make some forward-looking statements. It's important to do your homework on any investment that you make.



So we think that we have three high-quality assets that have the potential for being those high-grade, district-scale deposits that our geology team, our exceptional team of geologists and experts have [too big] repeatedly had success finding. So my father, Dr. Peter Megaw, is our lead technical advisor. And our geologists -- their boots on the ground, Rene Ramirez and Manuel Ruiz,