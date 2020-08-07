Half Year 2020 Rightmove PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 07, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 07, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Georgina Hudson;Interim Finance Director

* Peter Brooks-Johnson

Rightmove plc - CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Peter Brooks-Johnson - Rightmove plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Rightmove's half year results. My name is Peter Brooks-Johnson. I'm joined by Georgina Hudson, the Interim FD.



I'm going to talk through the highlights of the first half of the year. Georgina is going to go through the more detailed financials, and then I'm going to spend some time giving you a little more color on the housing market and our strategic developments.



One can't talk about the first 6 months of 2020 without talking about how Rightmove has responded to the threats and risks from COVID-19. As the pandemic struck, we acted swiftly to look after our people, support our customers and protect our liquidity. I'll talk about the first 2, and