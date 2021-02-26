Feb 26, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
Presentation (Q&A Session)
Feb 26, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Alison Dolan
Rightmove plc - CFO
* Peter Brooks-Johnson
Rightmove plc - CEO & Executive Director
* Thomas Miles Shipside
Rightmove plc - Commercial Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Adam Ian Berlin
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Equity Research Analyst
* Andrew Geoffrey Ross
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Gareth Rhys Davies
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Director of Media Equity Research
* Lisa Yang
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Miriam Anuoluwapo Adisa
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Natasha Brilliant
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Head of the Pan-European Small and Mid Cap Team
* Robert Berg
Joh. Berenberg,
Full Year 2020 Rightmove PLC Earnings Presentation (Q&A Session) Transcript
Feb 26, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...