Half Year 2021 Rightmove PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 06:15AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 30, 2021 / 06:15AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Alison Dolan

Rightmove plc - CFO & Director

* Peter Brooks-Johnson

Rightmove plc - CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Rightmove's results for the first half of 2021. My name is Peter Brooks-Johnson, and I'm joined by Alison Dolan, our CFO. I'm going to talk through the highlights of the year. Alison is going to go through the more detailed financials. And then I'm going to spend a little more time giving you more color on the housing market and our strategic developments.



In the first half of this year, we've delivered financially and, more importantly, strategically, which sets us up for the future. In 2020, COVID-19 upended the lives of everyone across the U.K. And the last time we met, there was much questioning about how long it would take Rightmove to regain its momentum as the housing market emerge from lockdown. The Rightmove network